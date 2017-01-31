1 displaced after Tuesday morning fire in Decatur

DECATUR - The Decatur Fire Department says one person was displaced as a result of a Tuesday morning house fire on the city's northwest side.

Officials say firefighters were dispatched to the 1500 block of North Fairview Avenue at about 6:12 a.m. for a report of a house fire. Crews were able to extinguish the fire after a short time, and no injuries were reported. However, the home's sole occupant was displaced.

According to the investigation into this incident, officials say the fire originated in the attic, and that it is being investigated as an accidental fire, caused by an apparent electrical malfunction.

The investigation into this fire is ongoing. We will provide updates as they become available.