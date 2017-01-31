"Give a Little Love" fundraiser benefiting Ronald McDonald House

ILLINOIS - McDonald's Restaurants are encouraging customers to "Give a Little Love" to the Ronald McDonald House in Springfield through a special fundraising campaign.

From now until February 20, customers will be able to donate $1 or more at various McDonald's Restaurants throughout central Illinois, with all proceeds benefiting the Ronald McDonald house in Springfield. Customers who donate will have their names displayed on paper hearts in the restaurant the donation was made in.

Officials say more than $245,000 was raised during the 2016 "Give a Little Love" promotion.

The money donated will help the Ronald McDonald House provide families with warm meals and a place to stay during difficult times. Each year, more than 400 families are served by the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois.

