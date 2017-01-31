Well water services restored to Harristown residents

HARRISTOWN - In an update to a story WAND News has been following, Harristown officials say well water services have been restored to all village residents.

Harristown was temporarily receiving water services from Decatur following the failure of a well pump system over the weekend. In a statement, Harristown officials said they were aware of a problem with a pump from well number three.

Officials add that the water is safe to drink following the restoration of services, and that the Village Board is looking at options for keeping their water source.

We will provide updates as they become available.