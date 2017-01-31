Logan County man wins $75,000 from Illinois Lottery ticket

MIDDLETOWN - Illinois Lottery officials say one Logan County man is $75,000 richer after purchasing a winning instant ticket in Lincoln.

Officials say Middletown resident John Tripplett presented the winning ticket at the Illinois Lottery Prize Center in Springfield. The ticket was purchased at Qik-n-EZ, located at 520 Keokuk Street in Lincoln, and Lottery officials say the store will receive a $750 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

When Tripplett was asked about how he would spend the money, he replied, "I’ll pay bills and save the rest."

For more information about the Illinois Lottery, click here.

Image courtesy of: Northstar Lottery