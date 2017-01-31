ISP warning against new phone scam

LITCHFIELD - Scammers are attempting to take central Illinois residents' money by disguising themselves as people collecting for a police pension fund, according to Illinois State Police officials.

ISP officials say they have received multiple reports of these calls, which involve a caller attempting to solicit money for the ISP pension fund. However, officials say Illinois State Police will never make calls to solicit money on behalf of the Department, or to send money for any reason.

Additionally, officials say the phone number associated with the calls has been faked to appear as an ISP phone number with a 217 area code.

If you receive a call similar to the described one, you are urged to hang up and not send money or give any personal information. If you believe you have fallen victim to this scam, you are asked to call (800) 243-0618 to file a report with the Office of the Illinois Attorney General.

