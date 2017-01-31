Macon Co. State’s Attorney: Elderly Crimes Unit gets more than $100K in restitutions

MACON COUNTY – Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott says his team has been doing their part to protect the elderly from crime.

Scott announced Tuesday that his office’s Elderly Victims Crime Unit (EVCU) secured convictions resulting in sentences totaling 120 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections during 2016, and more than $105,500 in restitutions to elderly victims was ordered during the year.

In addition, offenders committing crimes against the elderly who did not go to prison were sentenced to serve a total of 598 days in the Macon County Jail.

Scott says senior citizens are disproportionately targeted for financial crimes nationwide, and it has been a priority of his office to protect them. The EVCU was established in January 2013. Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Shelton supervises the unit, and Investigator David Cook and Victim Advocate Kim Tarvin assist with prosecution.

“The success they’ve had is a direct result of their passion for protecting the elderly. Macon County is very lucky to have such dedicated public servants working hard for them every day,” Scott says.

Scott and Sheriff Thomas Schneider continue to monitor calls daily on the Elder Fraud Hotline, which can be reached at (217) 615-7582.