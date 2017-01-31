Transgender children allowed in Boy Scouts

The Boy Scouts of America will allow transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in its boys only programs.

The Boy Scouts announced Monday that enrollment in the boys only program will be based on the gender that's put on the child's scout application. The organization previously relied on the gender listed on the child's birth certificate.

A Boy Scouts spokeswoman says the decision is based on states and communities changing how gender is defined.

A Springfield congregation that hosts LGBTQ support meetings is speaking out on the ruling, saying acceptance, camaraderie, and unity are all traits that fit into the Boy Scouts of America's motto.

Martin Woulfe is a former boy scout and Minister at the Unitarian Universalist Abraham Lincoln Congregation. He believes allowing transgender kids to join the boy scouts is a step forward for both the organization and the LGBTQ community.

The Boy Scouts of America began allowing gay boys to join troops is 2013.

"Building that identity, aligning your sense of values and service to other people is very much what a scout is. I think that we are recognizing regardless of your sexual gender or identity, you have a place in this world and in scouting, and that's very important," says Woulfe.

The Boy Scouts of America has 2.3 million members between the ages of 7 and 21 and more than 960,000 volunteers across the country.

WAND News reached out to the regional chapter of Boy Scouts of America. They declined to comment.