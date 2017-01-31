Decatur crews respond to fire at T/CCI Manufacturing

DECATUR – A fire at a manufacturing business brought over three fire trucks to the scene.

It happened at around 1 PM on Tuesday. Crews were called to the scene at T/CCI Manufacturing on West South Side Drive, where officials say a John Deer prototype had caught fire due to a mechanical failure.

Battalion Chief Todd McKenzie told WAND News that plastic gives off a lot of smoke, so their main priority was to get that removed.

Crews stayed on scene until around 4 PM due to the amount of smoke created by the fire. There is currently no estimate on how much damage the fire caused. No one was injured during the incident.