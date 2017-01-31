Trump awards Stonington man $10,000

President Donald Trump came through on his promise to a Central Illinois Man.

As WAND News first reported, during Trump's inauguration weekend, Trump offered $10,000 to Shane Bouvet of Stonington to help pay for Bouvet's father's cancer treatment.

The check from the President arrived yesterday.

"Donald Trump don't owe me anything. He's not obligated. If he did it, great! And if he didn't, it was great also. Just talking to him on the phone was really neat. So he didn't owe me nothing, that's what I figured," says Donald Bouvet, Shane Bouvet's father.

Both Shane and Donald say they were surprised at how soon they received the check.

Bouvet campaigned for Trump throughout Central Illinois and helped run a Facebook page of support during his campaign.