State Rep. Scherer backs legislation to protect 2nd Amendment for Sportsmen

DECATUR – State Representative Sue Scherer (D-Decatur) wants to make sure individuals who are lawfully allowed to carry a firearm can do so while deer hunting.

Scherer says the laws in Illinois are unclear and many people may not know if they are allowed to carry a handgun while hunting, so she wanted to provide clarification to make sure there is no confusion about the rights of citizens.

“This legislation will help to protect hunters and sportsmen who practice their second amendment rights,” Scherer explains.

House Bill 406 would allow concealed carry license holders and off-duty law enforcement officers to legally carry a handgun while hunting.

Proponents of this legislation are advocating to streamline the state’s laws to clarify the rights of gun owners and ensure that individuals who can legally conceal and carry a handgun in Illinois can do that while hunting.

Scherer stressed the need to make our guns clear and remove barriers for legal gun owners to protect themselves and also use firearms for their hobbies.

“This legislation is important to protect the rights of gun owners and to remove unnecessary government regulation that can overstep people’s rights,” Scherer adds.