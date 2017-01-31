Kindergartener sells her art; Donates proceeds to Kidzeum

SPRINGFIELD – 6-year-old Maylie Price raised $100 with her own art, which she will donate to Kidzeum.

The kindergartener was looking for a way to help her community in 2017 and decided she would create pictures so she could sell them and donate the money to a local charity. Once word got out, her friends and family purchased all six of her artwork, raising $100.

Her money will specifically go toward the Nose Knows Exhibit. The Nose Knows exhibit will teach visitors about the anatomy and function of the nose.

Price says she came up with this idea to help make the world a better place. She chose the Kidzeum because she likes learning and exploring at museums. She also wanted to help bring a museum like Kidzeum to Springfield for all the other kids.

The young artist will present her check to Kidzeum officials at a ceremony at Town & Country’s Wabash location on Friday, Februrary 3. Kidzeum will also kick off its Nose Knows crowd funding campaign to raise $30,000 to make the nose a permanent exhibit at the Kidzeum.

Kidzeum of Health and Science is a volunteer, non-profit organization dedicated to creating a new children’s museum in downtown Springfield. More information about it can be found here. Updates are also posted to the Kidzeum Facebook page.