Caterpillar announces plans to move global headquarters to Chicago

PEORIA – About 300 senior executives and support staff will move from Peoria to Chicago at some point later this year.

Caterpillar officials had said they were planning on building a headquarters complex in Peoria, but that idea is now off the table. They say the move to Chicago would put the company closer to transportation hubs, so executives can meet with global customers, dealers and employees more easily and frequently.

The announcement had many Peoria city leaders reacting on Tuesday, even those outside of the city had concerns.

State Senator Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) released a statement saying he was disappointed to see those jobs moving out of Central Illinois, even if they will remain in the state.

“This just goes to show that no jobs or businesses can be taken for granted, no matter how long they have been in our communities. Caterpillar is an important engine in the downstate economy, and one of our state’s top employers. We’ve been told that the great majority of Peoria-based employees will remain here, and we will need to be vigilant to make sure they remain here long-term,” Barickman says.

Caterpillar Spokesperson Rachel Potts says this move is what is best for company’s growth.

“We have to invest [resources] into what will grow this company. They have decided that a building is not where the resources are best spent right now. Again, as we try to reverse this trend of down sales, and get it going in the other direction, which is what we all want to see,” Potts says.

The move to Chicago is expected to take place later this year.