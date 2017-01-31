Mayor Moore Wolfe announces plan to attract jobs to Decatur

DECATUR – Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe says city officials are setting the stage to help the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County (EDC) in its efforts to attract high quality jobs to the area.

The Mayor announced her aggressive plan to attract and retain high quality jobs in the greater Decatur area on Tuesday, January 31. It focuses on improved infrastructure; private and public investment; and strategic partnerships.

“Decatur’s Northeast Corridor is our community’s gateway to opportunity. We and our partner Macon County have been working diligently with state and federal partners to secure funding to make transportation infrastructure enhancements to support current needs as well as future growth there. The labor and business communities have also joined us. And together, we’ve brought our case to Washington, D.C. and Springfield as a team. We’re on the same page to make this effort a success story,” Mayor Moore Wolfe says.

Mayor Moore Wolfe says under her leadership, the community has taken a fresh look at development funding options. Organized labor has also been tapped as a financial partner in growing the opportunities in the Northeast Corridor.

“In meetings held starting last spring, we began discussing potential investment in land acquisition for a development opportunity with labor leaders, opening relationships with another partner,” Mayor Moore Wolfe explains.

Other aspects of her plan include:

Actively pursue annexing land into the city for future development.

Work to achieve Elite Site status by Ameren Illinois for Decatur locations with potential for industrial development.

Create an industrial tax increment finance district (TIF) to be used to attract businesses making location decisions.

Use the community’s Industry Clusters to identify businesses to attract to Decatur, building on the area’s strengths.

The Mayor says the partnership with EDC is crucial and infrastructure needs to be put in place to give it the incentive tools it needs to bring companies to Decatur, which ultimately helps current businesses grow.

Additionally, the Mayor plans to work with the existing business community to help local companies succeed through a partnership with the Great Decatur Chamber of Commerce.

“It is time to get creative. On-line sales are hurting our local retailers, and we need to find a way to help them. I propose a partnership with the Chamber to help these businesses expand their on-line presence, and possibly even their delivery options. It’s a way to help the little guys fight back against the major companies that are often out-of-state and do nothing to help the local economy,” Mayor Moore Wolfe adds.

She says, right now, this is all about working together to grow the community’s success story.