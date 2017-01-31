New Vice Chancellor for U of I Advancement Named

CHAMPAIGN- Pending approval by the U of I board of Trustees, Barry Benson has been named the Vice Chancellor for advancement and the senior V.P. of the University of Illinois Foundation.

Benson currently functions for the senior leadership team at the University of Arizona Foundation. Chancellor Robert Jones said, “Barry Benson is a highly accomplished development professional who has a deep familiarity with large public research universities and experience in major campaigns."

He served in various roles in Tucson, Arizona since 2009. He was formerly the Arizona foundation's vice president of development, campaigns, regional development and gift planning.

