One Winter Night to Host a Kids Corner

Champaign- One Winter Night, will be hosting the first ever OWN Children’s Corner opening at 7:00 pm on Friday, February 3rd. Children of all ages are invited to come and learn more about our friends without an address.

The corner will allow kids to participate in fun games and activities, in addition to writing notes to our friends and drawing pictures for The Phoenix. There will be fun story times at 7:15 pm, 8:15 pm, and 9:15 pm, focused on helping those in need.

“This will be the first time we have hosted a Children’s Corner at our annual event. We have been thrilled to see 17 children volunteering this year to be box dwellers with their parents,” said Melany Jackson. The Children’s Corner will be a fun and safe space for kids to learn about homelessness. “This is a great opportunity for us to provide an exciting experience for kids while educating them about an important issue in the community.”

In addition to a Children’s corner, One Winter Night will host a series of speaker presentations throughout the evening for community members and all event participants. The presentations will be throughout the evening from 7-10 p.m., and will cover a variety of the struggles relating to homelessness.

The sixth annual C-U at Home One Winter Night will happen Friday, February 3rd. More than 230 people have signed up and C-U at Home is well on the way to reaching the goal of fundraising at least $200,000.