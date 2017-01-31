Gas Prices Fall in Central Illinois

IL- Gas Prices are down in the state. Average retail gasoline prices in Illinois have fallen 7.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.27 a gallon as of Monday. That's according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 4,378 gas outlets in Illinois. This compares with the national average that has fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.26 per gallon according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on January 30 in Illinois have ranged widely over the last five years:

$1.69/g in 2016, $2.10/g in 2015, $3.38/g in 2014, $3.55/g in 2013 and $3.45/g in 2012.

"For the 22nd straight day, the national average for a gallon of gasoline has dropped, the longest such streak since last summer,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. "Average prices now stand at their lowest thus far in 2017 and the lowest since before Christmas, thanks primarily to weak demand for gasoline and also bulging inventories of gasoline."