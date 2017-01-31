Springfield Police arrest man with 17.8 grams of suspected heroin in his car

SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Police Department’s Pro-Active Crime Unit and Street Crimes Unit was able to take over two thousand dollars worth of heroin off the street on Monday.

Investigators arrested 60-year-old William L. Johnson, of Springfield, for manufacturing and delivery of a control substance just before 3 PM. They had stopped him at 9th and Adams Street and performed a search of his vehicle, where they found 17.8 grams of suspected heroin hidden inside the driver’s side door panel.

The suspected heroin has estimated street value of $2,670.

Johnson was taken to the Sangamon County Jail.

According to circuit clerk records, his preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 9. His bond has been set at $150,000.