Champaign teacher using Pocket Points app to keep students off phones

CHAMPAIGN – In a strange twist, an app is encouraging students to stay off their phones, rather than on them.

That app is Pocket Points, which gives students an incentive to not be on their phones in class by rewarding them the longer they stay off them. The company partners with businesses to provide discounts, coupons and other gifts that the students can earn. Students just have to turn on the app on their school campus, lock their phone, and they begin earning points.

Champaign Central High School Special Education Teacher Moriah Ward started using the app after one of her students shared it with her. She’s since began implementing it in her classes and has been seeing results.

“I know everybody likes working for rewards. We work for paychecks, or I constantly reward myself with, get this done, and you can have a snack or go get this for dinner. So, I think this is a way to do that with kids,” Ward says.

She sees the app as a way to positively reinforce students, instead of using negative methods like taking phones away or writing notes home to parents. For her, the goal is really to get kids to pay better attention, especially during a long school day.

“I mean, the expectation for kids is to sit in school for six, seven, eight hours a day. And expect to be quiet, do their work, stay off their phones, stay awake and be engaged. You know, it’s a lot to expect from them when they’re so young,” Ward explains.

Ward has observed the knee-jerk reaction to check technology doesn’t stop at kids.

“Even with checking emails or things like that that’s work-related, there’s a tendency to do that the second there’s a dull moment. But with [Pocket Points], it’s kind of, I don’t need to check it. I can check it later,” Ward adds.

Since Pocket Points came to the high school, Ward says she has seen its use grow from around 20 students to at least 100. She recalls that even a local business has become a partner with Pocket Points in that time.

While she does not think Pocket Points is the key to getting people off their phones, or that it will ever really go away, she thinks it’s still a good tool for inspiring engagement. But with technology in the classroom, there is always a time and a place.

“It’s like a choose your battles kind of thing,” Ward laughs.

A list of participating areas can be found here. Schools and businesses interested in registering can also do so on the Pocket Points website. Pocket Points is available for download in the App Store and the Google Play Store.