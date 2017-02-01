Tuesday Night High School Highlight Zone: 1-31

Tuesday Night High School Highlight Zone: 1-31Posted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Attempted kidnapping reported at local laundromat
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An attempted kidnapping is under investigation in Decatur, according to police.
-
Suspect opens fire on juvenile for 'no apparent reason'
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Urbana police and the Champaign County Sheriff's office are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured.
-
River forecasts
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WAND) - Flooding continues across central Illinois Thursday night as rivers continue to spill over their banks. Here are the latest river forecasts: The Kaskaskia River at Vandalia will crest on Saturday at a near record level. Locations along the Illinois River should see the river crest Sunday into Monday. Locations along the Sangamon can expect the river to crest Saturday into Sunday.
-
100 Year-Old Barber Shop Remodeled into Wine Bar in Amish Country
ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) - Where else in the world can you sip on a glass of wine, and hear the clip clop of an Amish horse and buggy passing by? An Illinois family has taken a century-old barber shop and transformed it into a contemporary wine bar.
WAND Interactive Radar
WAND Interactive Radar
-
Villa Grove under emergency curfew
The City of Villa Grove is asking residents to stay indoors overnight.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
-
Decatur woman arrested for DUI, battery, other charges
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police arrested a woman they say beat her mother and drove drunk with kids in the vehicle.
-
Right to Know Act passes the Illinois Senate
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Right to Know Act that has been causing a lot of talk throughout the state and country has passed the Illinois Senate.
-
Clawbacks: Hidden Costs Of Copay
Decatur, Illinois (WAND) – When you use insurance to pay for a drug prescription there is a good chance you use a copay to pay part of the cost. But what you may not know there is often an unseen middleman increasing costs for you and your pharmacist.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Attempted kidnapping reported at local laundromat
-
Amir Brummett commits to NIU; Armon next?
-
-
Third man arrested in March 17 shooting death
-
-
Clawbacks: Hidden costs Of copay
-
Illini chat: Mark Smith, Jeremiah Tilmon
-
From fired to retired: Sweeney's case settled
-
Thursday's Forecast
-
Road to Recovery: A local mom sharing a message of hope after battling an opioid addiction
-
Current Events
Weather radio programming dates
Click here for WAND's upcoming weather radio programming events.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.