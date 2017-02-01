Tuesday Night High School Highlight Zone: 1-31

Shelbyville sophomore Malcolm Miller posted 31 points and the Rams beat Clinton 62-33 in the CIC Tournament semifinals on Tuesday night in Sullivan. Shelbyville sophomore Malcolm Miller posted 31 points and the Rams beat Clinton 62-33 in the CIC Tournament semifinals on Tuesday night in Sullivan.

Click the video above for highlights from Tuesday night's CIC Tournament semifinals plus a trio of Soy City non-conference games.

Non-conference
MacArthur 92, Mt. Zion 90 (OT) (Amir Brummett 33 points, Armon Brummett 25 points for MacArthur)
Eisenhower 61, Normal Community 49
LSA 61, ALAH 45

CIC Tournament
(1) St. Teresa 61, (5) Tuscola 30
(3) Shelbyville 62, (7) Clinton 33 (Malcolm Miller 31 points for SHS)

