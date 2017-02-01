Meijer “Simply Give” program sets Record Year in 2016

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The program has donated more than $28 million to help feed hungry families since its 2008 inception, with $7.8 million generated in the last year.

The Meijer Simply Give program runs three times a year – spring, fall and holiday – and shoppers are encouraged to purchase $10 Simply Give donation cards that are then donated to local food pantries. The retailer’s most recent campaign during the holiday season resulted in more than $2.3 million in donations.

“It’s inspiring to see friends and neighbors come together to take care of hungry families throughout the communities we serve,” says the company’s Executive Chairman, Hank Meijer.

During the program, purchased donation cards are converted into a Meijer Food-Only Gift Card and donated directly to the local food pantry selected by the store for that campaign.

“Hunger is a problem that occurs in all of our communities, which is why the funds generated from Simply Give stay local,” explains Cathy Cooper, Senior Director of Community Partnerships and Giving.

More information about the Simply Give program can be found here.