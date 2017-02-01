White Oaks Mall offering a $1,500 scholarship

SPRINGFIELD – National nonprofit Simon Youth Foundation is once again offering $1 million total in scholarships, and White Oaks Mall is offering one of those scholarships.

The foundation provides educational opportunities for at-risk high school students and is now looking for qualified applicants who live near White Oaks Mall and the surrounding community. In 2016, the Simon Youth Foundation awarded $1.2 million to 300 students nationwide.

Scholarships are awarded in every community across the country that is home to Simon, Mills or Premium Outlets malls. The application period has already begun and ends on March 1, 2017.

Any student who will be graduating in the class of 2017 and lives in the community surrounding a Simon property is eligible. Applicants can also check their eligibility by entering their zip code on the Simon Youth Foundation scholarship page. Recipients will receive up to $1,500 to enroll in an accredited college, university, vocational or technical school.

Students are selected based on 3 variety of criteria, including financial need, academic performance, leadership skills and participation in school and community activities. Those students who are the first in their family to pursue a post-secondary education will also be given close consideration.

Those interested in learning more or applying can click here.

Recipients will be notified in May 2017.