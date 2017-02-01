Niemann Foods partners with Eastern IL Foodbank for weekly pop-up food pantry

URBANA – Eastern Illinois Foodbank will be able to provide a pop-up food pantry on Wednesday evenings thanks to a space donation by Niemann Foods.

The weekly distributions begin Wednesday, February 1, from 4:30 to 6 PM and will take place each Wednesday at the former County Market location on West Kirby Avenue. Niemann officials say when they were approached with the unique opportunity, they were quick to offer the space to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank.

“We’re just so happy to partner with Eastern Illinois Foodbank and give back to the community that’s given so much to us,” says Gerry Kettler, Director of Consumer Affairs for Niemann Foods.

This pop-up pantry will feature fresh produce, bread, bakery items and more gleaned from local retailers and is open to the public who meet income eligibility. These distributions will allow people to acquire fresh produce and other pantry items to supplement what they may already be receiving from their local food pantries or emergency food programs.

The new pop-up will run on a first-come, first serve basis, and attendees should bring their own bags or boxes to haul their goods.

President and CEO of Eastern Illinois Foodbank, Jim Hires says the foodbank has seen an increase in the amount of produce and perishable donations from retail partners, so this pop-up came as a result of that.

“These pop-up pantries offer us some flexibility, in terms of location and hours of operation, to respond to the needs of our clients. With the generous support of Niemann Foods, we now have a way to movie it from our warehouse and into the hands of our hungry neighbors,” Hires explains.

All local residents who meet income eligibility criteria are welcome. To be eligible, a household must have an income at or below 185% of the federal poverty level, or approximately $3,746 per month for a family of four. People will be required to self-attest to their monthly household income.

Full eligibility criteria are listed below:

1 Member: $1,832

2 Members: $2,470

3 Members: $3,108

4 Members: $3,746

5 Members: $4,385

6 Members: $5,023

7 Members: $5,663

8+ Members: $6,304

More information about the Eastern Illinois Foodbank can be found here.

Those interested in volunteering on future pop-up dates can sign up here.