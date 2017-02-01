IL Dept. of Veterans Affairs reimbursed for funds spent on Quincy water treatment facility

ILLINOIS – Governor Bruce Rauner announced Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (USDVA) has reimbursed the Illinois agency for money spent on a new water treatment facility at the Quincy veterans’ home.

The construction of the new state-of-the-art water treatment facility at the Illinois Veterans’ Home in Quincy (IVHQ) cost $4.173 million, and the scope of the work included repair, replacement and upgrades to the domestic water system in order to treat the water with chemicals and heat, and to eliminate non-circulating plumbing.

It also features redundancy capabilities and decentralization of the water system, providing 160 degree water to all points-of-use throughout the Veterans’ Home.

These repairs were much needed after an outbreak of Legionnaire's Disease sickened 53 peoople and killed 12 at the home. The new water system will heat the water to prevent the spread of the bacteria.

“Our veterans are our heroes, and we are the greatest nation on Earth because of our veterans. It’s our responsibility, our duty to give back to those who have given so much for our state and our nation and these funds will allow us to continue to protect and serve our nation’s heroes,” says Governor Rauner.

Director of the IDVA, Erica Jeffries says this funding will reimburse the Illinois EPA, which funded the critical work needed in the home.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the USDVA to support our Illinois Heroes, their families and our hard-working staff in our Veterans’ Homes,” Jeffries adds.

The funding was made possible through the VA State Veterans Home Construction Grants Program, which prioritizes projects that have significant impact on resident safety. The construction of the new water plant is scheduled to be completed sometime in February.