Illinois and City of Urbana partner for Liquor Inspection Pilot Program

URBANA – The State of Illinois and the City of Urbana have recently joined forces to improve the allocation of alcohol beverage compliance resources.

Under the agreement, the Urbana Liquor Inspection Pilot Program will allow the Urbana Fire Department to carry out Standard Liquor Inspections for all Urbana license holders on behalf of the State of Illinois.

The Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC) is utilizing existing state resources to provide financial assistance and training for designated local inspectors.

The City began conducting inspections of its 79 license holders upon the completion of ILCC training in December 2016 and will continue through June 30, 2017 when the pilot program concludes.

Inspectors include areas of local concern, such as health/sanitation, license and insurance verifications, and deceptive practices. Under the terms of the agreement, local officials are required to report their findings to the state commission, which may result in further adjudicative action.

The Urbana Pilot Program covers the City of Urbana and does not include unincorporated areas.

More information about the Illinois Liquor Control Commission can be found here.