Crime of the Week: Burglary turned Robbery on 12th St.

SPRINGFIELD – A man returned home on Monday night to find someone had broken into his house, and they were still there.

Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties need the public’s help solving a residential burglary that evolved into a robbery. They say it happened at 6:30 PM on January 30, in the 1000 block of North 12th Street.

The victim had returned to his home and found the front door open. He went inside to investigate and found a thin, black man in his residence who told the resident to give him his money. After taking money from the victim, the suspect fled the home on foot.

It was later discovered that several items had already been removed from the residence.

If anyone has information about the person responsible for the robbery and burglary, they are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427 or leave a tip on the Crime Stoppers website.