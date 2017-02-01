Rep. Bourne files bill to ensure State Worker Pay

ILLINOIS – State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) has proposed legislation that would make state works’ salary payments a continuing appropriation, guaranteeing payment during a budget impasse.

A release from Bourne’s office explains House Bill 1787 would keep workers paid and prevent a government shutdown.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan filed a motion in court last week to end payment to state employees beginning February 28, 2017.

In response to that action, there has been talk of a similar bill that would provide for a short-term appropriation for state worker salaries. Representative Bourne claims a stop gap appropriation would be a temporary fix and would leave state worker pay vulnerable to future attacks. She says this proposal is a long-term solution to the problem of state worker pay being held hostage in a larger political fight.

“This legislation will prevent state worker pay from being used as a political pawn. Families across Illinois rely on the vital services provided by our state agencies. Before I arrived in the General Assembly, legislators chose to make their pay a continuing appropriation which guaranteed their pay with or without a budget. However, those legislators did not afford those protections to state employees. This legislation will keep state worker pay out of the political games that are too often played in Springfield,” Rep. Bourne says.

If enacted, this legislation would be effective immediately.

Bourne previously co-sponsored similar legislation in the 99th General Assembly that was not allowed a committee hearing. Representative Bourne says she and her colleagues are now calling on the House of Representatives to take up this issue as soon as they return to the Capitol next week.