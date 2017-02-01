Lincoln College adding 4 more bachelor’s degree programs

LINCOLN – Lincoln College announced Wednesday an expansion of its bachelor’s degree programs, including four new courses of study.

Beginning fall 2017, students will be able to major in Community and Human Services, Conservation Biology, Exercise Science and Vocal Performance in addition to the College’s existing thirteen degrees already offered at its two campuses. The addition of the degrees is part of Lincoln College’s expansion plan to return to its roots as a four-year institution.

The Higher Learning Commission, Lincoln College’s accrediting body, approved the degrees this week.

College President Dr. David Gerlach says the addition of these degrees is essential to the growth of the college and the diversity of the degree options it provides.

“Students will gain theoretical knowledge in their classes as well as practical experience through community projects and internships, making our students very marketable to future employers,” Dr. Gerlach explains.

The addition of the degree programs is timely as the College purchased apartments at the north end of campus earlier this month in preparation of housing additional students. Administrators anticipate 100 additional students being added during the fall 2017 semester on top of this year’s already record-setting year.

New students and transfer students can select one of the new majors from the College’s offerings during the admission process. Current students can declare or change their major with their academic advisor.

Detailed explanation of the four new degrees can be found here. More information about applying is available on the Lincoln College website.

Photo courtesy of Lincoln College.