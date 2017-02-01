SIGNING DAY: Lovie Smith, Illini put together top 45 class

CLICK THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR WAND'S SIGNING DAY REPORT FROM MEMORIAL STADIUM

CHAMPAIGN -- The first National Signing Day of the Lovie Smith era wrapped up with twenty new signees joining the 2017 Illinois football recruiting class.

The class includes ten players from the state of Illinois, which equals the most since 2003.

"The state of Illinois produces a great number of terrific players, and by signing 10 in this class, we're keeping great players home," Smith said. "The St. Louis area was huge for us this year, and we are looking forward to gaining more and more traction in that city and metro area. As the state's flagship institution, Chicagoland will always be a top priority for us, and we expect to annually be involved with top players in that region."

A late commitment from defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree (Largo, FL) gave Illinois its 7th signee from the state of Florida.

Smith's first class ranks 44th in the nation, and 10th in the Big Ten according to the composite rankings.