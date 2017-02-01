Chewing Tobacco Recall

WASHINGTON - U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Products is recalling some of its products manufactured at a Franklin Park, IL facility. The recall was issued after 8 customers complained of foreign sharp metal objects found in some cans. There have been no reports of injuries. The majority of USSTP products were not affected including Copenhagen Fine Cut in a fiberboard can, Copenhagen Long Cut and Copenhagen Long Cut Wintergreen. Consumers should return the product for a refund. For a list of recalled cans and products go to the FDA website.