Governor Rauner Announces Next Step for Illinois IT to become a "Smart State"

Posted:

Illinois-Governor Bruce Rauner announced Illinois has taken another step in its technology transformation to become a ‘Smart State.’  Its released an RFP allowing local governments the opportunity to explore the benefits of smart street lighting. The Department of Innovation and Technology released a request for companies to bid on a statewide master contract of Smart Street Lighting for Illinois Municipalities, and other government bodies, which will bring advantages of LED technology with adaptive controls to interested communities throughout the state.

“Smart street lighting is another way we are modernizing technology systems in Illinois and improving efficiencies for taxpayers and communities,” said Governor Bruce Rauner. “With property taxes in Illinois the highest in the nation, any way for our local municipalities to achieve savings should be explored. LED streets lights have been shown to result in savings of up to 50 percent and offers ease of use and flexibility to municipalities.”

While street lighting is a local government responsibility in the United States, Illinois’ RFP will allow all local governments to leverage this statewide contract and create economies of scale. This will level the playing field for small and medium cities, villages and townships of Illinois. LED lighting can improve efficiency and advance innovation for Illinois through energy savings and adaptive controls. Smart street lighting enables real time control of lighting levels, based on external factors such as pedestrian activity and traffic patterns. Lights can be adjusted as needed and are able to shift to maximum brightness during times of emergency.

"Illinois is nationally recognized as the first U.S. state to have a vision and road map for becoming a smarter state,” said Hardik Bhatt, Secretary Designate and state CIO of the Department of Innovation and Technology. “The Smart Street Lighting effort will accelerate our efforts by bringing operational efficiency and offering smart technologies to communities, who could otherwise not consider this on their own."

