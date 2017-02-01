Protest in Maroa Over Upside Down Flag

Maroa- What began as a protest of one, soon turned to a protest of many after an Army veteran saw a flag hanging upside at a house in the town of Maroa.

Bill Barnett, a resident of Maroa, said when he first saw the flag he thought the homeowner was in trouble, but he soon learned that she was hanging the flag upside down as her own form of protest. That's when he decided to stand outside the house holding an American Flag the way he felt it should be flown.

While he stood outside for a few hours, at first he was alone, but soon members of the community came to his side in support. Others honked as they drove past him. But Barnett said that he was not doing this for any credit, and that it's not about politics, but it was about the old glory. "I'm a 10 year Army veteran who gives her this right to protest, which there is nothing with. However, to display the flag as such is disrespect towards it, myself and the service members who have served for it." he said.

The homeowner said that she is flying the flag upside down because she feels that the country is in distress, and that she is terrified about where the country is headed under President Trump.

The homeowner and Barnett did speak with each other, and both were in agreement of each others right to protest.