Redbirds run winning streak to twelve with 57-51 win over Northern Iowa

NORMAL -- Illinois State's hot streak continued Wednesday with a 57-51 win over Northern Iowa.

Paris Lee led the way with 18 points, 5 assists, and 5 rebounds. Phil Fayne also had the hot hand, knocking down 8 of his 10 field goal attempts for 17 points.

The Redbirds (19-4, 11-0) have now won twelve straight games, despite being without second-leading scorer MiKyle McIntosh (13.5 points per game). McIntosh is currently out with a meniscus injury.

Illinois State will look to stay unbeaten in conference play when they visit Wichita State Saturday at 7 pm.