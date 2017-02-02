Gems highlight Illinois State, Eastern Illinois signing classes

2017 ILLINOIS STATE FOOTBALL SIGNING DAY BIOGRAPHIES:

John Ames | Offensive Line | 6-5 | 260 | Wildwood, Missouri (De Smet Jesuit HS)

De Smet Jesuit HS: Three-year letterwinner and started for the past two seasons for head coach Robert Steeples … tabbed as a two-star recruit by Scout.com … ranked No. 22 on the St. Louis Post Dispatch "Super 30" of senior college football prospects … earned first-team all-conference honors in final two seasons … earned honorable mention all-conference honors as a sophomore while playing at the varsity level. Personal: Born May 14, 1999, in St. Louis, Missouri … son of Mark and Carolyn Ames … youngest of four siblings … his mother played basketball at Spring Hill College … his sister, Amanda, was a member of the rowing team at Tulsa, and his other sister, Elise, played volleyball at Southern Mississippi … his brother, Nate, plays football across town at Illinois Wesleyan.

Drew Bones | Offensive Line | 6-4 | 305 | Ottawa, Kansas (Ottawa HS)

Ottawa HS: Played three seasons at the varsity level for head coach Rob Hedrick … first-team all-state selection on the offensive line as member of the state of Kansas Top-100 football team … first-team all-league pick and team captain while helping the program to a district and regional championship … earned second-team all-league honors on the defensive line as a senior as well … started every game on the offensive and defensive line as a junior, earning honorable mention all-state honors … also earned first-team all-league honors on the offensive line and second-team status on the defensive line … also a standout on the basketball court and on the baseball diamond. Personal: Born May 27, 1999, in Overland Park, Kansas … son of Steve and Becky Bones … middle child of five siblings.

Kobe Buffalomeat | Offensive Line | 6-7 | 285 | Lawrence, Kansas (Lawrence HS)

Lawrence HS: Played as a senior for head coach Dirk Wedd … earned first-team all-conference honors and honorable mention all-area plaudits following final season … also a standout on the basketball court as a three-year letterwinner … named a captain and helped team to a pair of semifinal appearances in the state championship. Personal: Born Jan. 8, 1999, in Lawrence, Kansas … son of Ray and Paula Buffalomeat … has two older siblings, Anthony and Samantha … his brother played football at Emporia State … member of the honor roll.

Evan Day | Offensive Line | 6-6 | 290 | Batavia, Illinois (Batavia HS)

Batavia HS: Four-year standout for head coach Dennis Piron … ranked as a two-star recruit by Scout.com … named an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 7A All-State selection as a senior … also earned first-team all-conference honors on the offensive line … selected as an academic all-state and all-conference selection as well … helped lead team to back-to-back state playoff appearances in final two prep seasons … team won a conference championship during junior season. Personal: Born July 27, 1999, in Oak Park, Illinois … son of Jeffrey and Lisa Day … has two older sisters, Paige and Tessa.

Andrew Edgar | Wide Receiver | 6-0 | 175 | Chicago, Illinois (Saint Patrick HS)

Saint Patrick HS: Two-year letterwinner for head coach Dan Galante … recorded 58 receptions for 972 yards with 13 touchdowns as a senior … earned all-state honorable mention honors … named the East Suburban Catholic Conference Offensive MVP after final prep season … also earned academic all-state honors … caught 38 passes for 815 yards with seven touchdowns as a junior … named to the all-conference and the academic all-state team. Personal: Born Dec. 9, 1998, in Chicago, Illinois … son of Darren and Gina Edgar.

Trenton Hatfield | Quarterback | 6-2 | 190 | Selma, Indiana (Muncie Central HS)

Muncie Central HS: Three-year starter for head coach Adam Morris … ranked as a three-start recruit by Scout.com … set school career records for total yards (7,062), passing yards (5,503) and total touchdowns (57) … selected to play in the Blue-Grey High School All-American game following senior season … Indiana High School Football Coaches Association All-State selection and East Central Indiana Athlete of the Year pick by the Star Press … All-North Central Conference selection at quarterback … named a team captain and earned the team's leadership award … racked up 3,503 yards of total offense and passed for 2,458 yards and 23 touchdowns as a senior … also carried the ball 146 times for 1,045 yards with nine touchdowns … helped lead team to the most wins in school history and its first playoff win in 11 years … named MVP at the Best of the Midwest Combine and the Preps 2 Prospects Showcase between junior and senior seasons … also named a top-five quarterback at the Nike Elite II Regionals … threw for 1,550 yards and seven touchdowns, while rushing for 398 yards and six touchdowns as a junior … earned all-conference honors at quarterback … amassed 1,495 yards and 11 touchdowns through the air and 116 yards on the ground during sophomore season to earn second-team all-conference plaudits … also a standout on the hardwood, earning IBCA Top 100 underclassmen honors during junior season. Personal: Born Sept. 24, 1998, in Muncie, Indiana … son of Lynne and Dr. Bob Hatfield … youngest of six children … member of the National Honor Society and the Mu Alpha Theta Mathematics Honor Society … member of the honor roll every semester of high school.

Peyton Jones | Defensive Back | 6-1 | 185 | Kansas City, Missouri (Archbishop O'Hara HS)

Archbishop O'Hara HS: Started all four years for head coach Jim DeMarea … ranks fourth in school history in scoring and return yards, fifth in all-purpose yards and eighth in rushing yards … named a first-team all-district and all-conference player at running back, defensive back and as a kick returner as a senior … earned third-team all-state honors as a defensive back … recorded 49 tackles, 30 of which were solo stops, and recorded an interception as a defensive back … rushed for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns, and caught 25 passes for 404 yards with four touchdowns … tallied three kickoff returns for touchdowns and returned 22 punts for 721 yards (32.7 yards per return) … as a junior recorded 45 tackles and four interceptions while forcing six fumbles and recovering three … rushed for 904 yards and 13 touchdowns, while amassing 1,306 all-purpose yards and a total of 16 touchdowns … named first-team all-district and all-conference at defensive back … earned an All-American Combine invitation and helped team to the Crystal Cub championship. Personal: Born May 18, 1999, in Kansas City, Missouri … son of Paul and NeCole Jones … youngest of four children … his cousins, Terrance and Christian Hill, played football at Southeast Missouri State and Arizona State, respectively ... member of the academic honor roll.

Jason Lewan | Defensive Line / Linebacker | 6-6 | 205 | Yorkville, Illinois (Yorkville HS)

Yorkville HS: Two-year letterwinner for head coach Dan MacGuire … hauled in 30 passes for 461 yards with nine touchdowns as a senior … two-time academic all-conference selection … scored a pair of touchdowns as a junior while playing primarily on offense … also a standout on the basketball court at Yorkville. Personal: Born Oct. 15, 1998, in Yorkville, Illinois … son of Marc and Audrey Lewan … has one younger brother, Matt … member of the high honor roll.

Kentre Patterson | Wide Receiver | 6-1 | 175 | East Lansing, Michigan (East Lansing HS)

East Lansing HS: Ranked as a two-star recruit by Scout.com … played four seasons for head coach Bill Feraco … amassed 1,674 receiving yards and scored 22 career touchdowns, both all-time records at the school … earned all-state honorable mention honors as a senior at wide receiver … also earned all-conference honors and Lansing State Journal All-Area honors in final season … also earned all-conference honors as a sophomore and junior at wide receiver as well … also a standout on the track as a hurdler … currently ranks No. 2 in the country in the 60-meter hurdles … multiple time conference and state champions in the hurdles … won the Emerging Elite national championship in New York. Personal: Born June 20, 1999, in Lansing, Michigan … son of Kenyatta Patterson and Kameko Jefferson … one of four children … his father, Kenyatta, played football at the Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Jacob Powell | Defensive Line | 6-1 | 250 | Hartland, Wisconsin (Arrowhead HS)

Arrowhead HS: Three-year letterwinner for head for head coach Fritz Rauch … Wisconsin Football Coaches Association First-Team All-State selection as a senior … honorable mention all-state selection by the Associated Press … named conference defensive player of the year while also earning all-region honors … recorded 156 tackles, seven sacks and 23 tackles-for-loss in final prep season while starting every game … tallied seven sacks as a junior, while earning second-team all-conference honors and helping the team to a 12-2 record and a state runner-up finish … as a sophomore, tallied three sacks and earned honorable mention all-conference honors, as the team finished as the state runner up. Personal: Born July 21, 1999, in Hartland, Wisconsin … son of Curtis and Kimberly Powell … has a younger sister, Lauren.

Brandon Price | WR | 6-5 | 205 | Mt. Zion, Illinois (Mt. Zion HS)

Westfield HS: Three-year varsity starter for head coach Patrick Etherton … IHSA Class 4A All-State honorable mention selection following senior season … also named a unanimous first-team All-Apollo Conference pick and a second-team all-county selection … rushed for 954 yards with 15 touchdowns and passed for 1,892 yards and 18 touchdowns in final prep season, while helping lead the team to a conference championship and the second round of the IHSA playoffs … as a junior, split time between wide receiver and quarterback to earn first-team All-Apollo Conference plaudits … was a second-team all-county pick at wide receiver … also started all 10 games as a sophomore, all as a wide receiver … also a state relay qualifier on the track. Personal: Born Feb. 25, 1999, in Decatur, Illinois … son of Brandon Price and Shannon Bailey … one of five children.

Eric Scott | Defensive Back | 6-2 | 190 | Basehor, Kansas (Basehor Linwood HS)

Basehor Linwood HS: Three-year letterwinner for head coach Rod Stallbaumer … earned all-state honors splitting time as a defensive back and wide receiver as a senior … first-team all-conference pick at both positions, while helping team to an 11-1 record and league, district and regional titles … finished the season with 43 tackles, five interceptions and a forced fumble on defense … recorded 14 total touchdowns on offense … as a junior, earned all-state honorable mention honors as a defensive back/wide receiver … named a first-team all-conference selection, after tallying 44 tackles and picking off three interceptions … finished the year with six total touchdowns, while helping the team to league and district championships … earned first-team all-conference honors as a sophomore, while being credited with 30 tackles and three interceptions … also played basketball and ran track during prep career. Personal: Born Aug. 7, 1998, in Kansas City, Kansas … son of Eric and Kimberly Scott … oldest of four siblings.

Spencer Stachyra | Offensive Line | 6-4 | 290 | Westfield, Indiana (Westfield HS)

Westfield HS: Two-year varsity letterwinner for head coach Jake Gilbert … two-time Indiana All-State selection by the Associated Press (2015-16) … helped lead team to the Class 5A state championship, the first in the history of the school … named to the 2015 Indiana Football Coaches Association (IFCA) Junior All-State team … helped lead team to a sectional championship as a junior … earned academic scholar-athlete honors while attending Chesterton High School as a sophomore. Personal: Born Nov. 6, 1998, in Indianapolis, Indiana … son of Scott and Karen Stachyra … has one older brother, Steven … his father is an Illinois State alum.

Jalen Sutton | DL/LB | 6-2 | 215 | Denton, Texas (John H. Guyer HS)

Guyer HS: Two-year letterwinner for head coach John Walsh … ranked as a two-star recruit by Scout.com … earned second-team all-area plaudits following senior season … recorded 48 tackles, 8.5 sacks, broke up six passes and had 10 quarterback hurries … as a junior, recorded 24 tackles with six sacks and four hurries. Personal: Born May 21, 1999, in Nacogdoches, Texas … son of Purvis and Tamara Sutton … one of four children.

Tanner Taula | Tight End | 6-6 | 220 | Independence, Missouri (Blue Springs HS)

Blue Springs HS: Two-year starter for head coach Kelly Donohoe … Missouri Football Coaches Association first-team all-state selection as a senior, after catching 21 passes for 303 yards with two touchdowns … also added one touchdown on the ground … helped team to a conference and district title and a state runner-up finish … as a junior, caught 22 passes for 286 yards with five touchdowns to earn honorable mention all-conference honors. Personal: Born Dec. 6, 1998, in Blue Springs, Missouri … son of Aiulu Taula and Michele Lindley … youngest of five siblings … member of the honor roll.

Zeke Vandenburgh | Linebacker | 6-3 | 210 | Freeport, Illinois (Freeport HS)

Freeport HS: Three-year letterwinner for head coach Aaron Wichman … recorded over 100-plus tackles and finished with three sacks to earn first-team all-conference honors as a senior … named a team captain, as well as the team's most valuable player … was the team's defensive most valuable player and a team captain as a junior, while racking up over 80 tackles and tallying five sacks as a junior … posted 80-plus tackles and recorded a pair of sacks as a sophomore. Personal: Born Jan. 18, 1999, in Vallejo, California … son of Patrick and Tricia Vandenburgh … one of five children … named an Illinois state scholar and a member of the all-state academic team … multiple-time honor roll member … his father coaches football at Freeport and played college football at Wheaton College.

Rashaun Woods | Linebacker | 6-1 | 200 | Jefferson City, Missouri (Jefferson City HS)

Jefferson City HS: Played four years for head coach Ted LePage … ran for 897 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior … also recorded 20 tackles on the defensive side of the ball … as a junior, recorded 32 tackles and averaged 9.1 yards per carry in 13 games … also recorded an interception … also an accomplished wrestler, who placed in state and went undefeated for nearly two years … was an AAU track junior Olympic qualifier as well in the sprints. Personal: Born Dec. 17, 1998, in Jefferson City, Missouri … son of Rachel Wright … oldest of three children … member of the honor roll.

2017 ILLINOIS STATE FOOTBALL MID-YEAR TRANSFER BIOGRAPHIES:



Tyree Horton | Linebacker | 6-0 | 230 | Jr.-TR | Miami, Florida (South Dade HS / Texas Christian)

Texas Christian: Member of the practice squad in 2016 ... did not see game action. Highland Community College: National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) First-Team All-America selection in 2015 ... tabbed as the Co-Defensive Player of the Year in the Jayhawk Conference, after finishing with 88 total tackles, 19.5 tackles-for-loss and 9.5 sacks as a sophomore for the Scotties in 2015 ... finished career ranked third in school history in total tackles and second in sacks with 19 overall ... given a four-star ranking and was tabbed as the nation's No. 1 junior college inside linebacker and No. 8 overall junior college player by 247sports.com ... chose to head to TCU over Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida State and Florida. South Dade HS: Florida state champion his senior year … named First-Team All-Dade County and Defensive Player of the Year for the county … made the Associated Press All-State third team … led the county in sacks with 16 as a senior while leading the team with 110 tackles … also played defensive end as a senior. Personal: Born March 20, 1996, in Miami, Florida ... son of Pedro Horton and Tasha Carlisle.

2017 ILLINOIS STATE FOOTBALL WALK ON BIOGRAPHIES:



Daniel Witherspoon | Offensive Line | 6-7 | 320 | Washington, Illinois (Washington Community HS)

Washington Community HS: Played four seasons for head coach Darrell Crouch … earned first-team all-conference and academic all-state honors as a senior … helped the team to the quarterfinals of the IHSA state playoffs and a second-straight conference championship … earned second-team all-conference honors as a junior, while helping the team to a conference title. Personal: Born Oct. 5, 1998, in Southfield, Michigan … son of Joseph and Leanne Witherspoon … has an older sister, Emilie … member of the honor roll.





2017 EASTERN ILLINOIS FOOTBALL SIGNING DAY BIOGRAPHIES:

Marcus Bornslater Jr. (Safety, 6-3, 185, Crossett, Ark. / Crossett HS)

Was a versatile player on offense, defense and special teams for coach Sonny Nason at Crossett HS… had 61 tackles with two interceptions and three fumble recoveries on defense… had 408 punt and kickoff return yards as a senior with two punt returns for touchdown… on offense scored four touchdowns… played in the AHSCA All-Star game as a senior…

Johari Branch (Guard, 6-3, 295, Chicago, Ill. / Phillips HS)

Played both offensive guard and defensive tackle for coach Troy McAllister at Phillips HS… helped team post an 11-2 record as a senior advancing to the IHSA Class 4A state semifinals… began high school career playing at Urban Prep…

Rodarrius Brooks (Running Back, 5-11, 205, Birmingham, Ala. / Huffman HS)

Played for coach Alex Wilson at Huffman HS in Birmingham, Ala… averaged 8.1 yards per carry as a senior… finished senior year with 1,021 all-purpose yards seeing time as a running back and return specialist in addition to catching passes out of the backfield… selected to attend this year's Blue-Grey Football All-American All-Star Game...

Edwyn Brown (Defensive Back, 6-5, 180, Belleville, Ill. / Belleville Althoff Catholic HS)

Played for coach Ken Turner at Belleville Althoff Catholic HS… two-time St. Louis All-Metro selection… had 25 tackles with six interceptions as a junior… had eight interceptions with 19 tackles as a senior… saw time at wide receiver as a senior catching 29 passes for 511 yards and ten touchdowns… led team to an 11-1 record as a senior advancing to the IHSA Class 4A quarterfinals…



Kylan Cole (Defensive End, 6-2, 245, Zionsville, Ind. / Carmel HS)

Played for coach John Herbert at Carmel HS… helped lead team to Indiana Class 6A State Championship as a senior… finished season with 48 tackles including ten tackles for loss…

D'Mitri George (Defensive End, 6-3, 240, Lafayette, Ind. / Lafayette Central Catholic HS)

Played for coach Kevin O'Shea at Lafeyette Central Catholic HS… recorded 77 tackles with 51 solo stops as a senior including 18 tackles for loss, three sacks and two blocked field goals… as a junior helped lead team to Indiana Class 1A State Championship making 104 tackles with 19 tackles for loss and nine sacks… named first team All-State as a senior…

Austin Johnson (Linebacker, 6-3, 225, St. Petersburg, Fla. / St. Petersburg HS)

Played for coach Joe Fabrizio at St. Petersburg HS… as a senior recorded 116 tackles with 81 solo stops… had 12 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception and two pass break-ups… returned interception for a touchdown… during junior season finished with 77 tackles including four tackles for loss… as a senior helped team post an 8-3 record advancing to the Florida Class 7A State Playoffs… selected to play in the Blue-Grey All-American All-Star game as a senior… earned third team All-State as a senior…

Jalen Johnson (Wide Receiver, 6-2, 180, Owasso, Okla. / Owasso HS)

Played for coach Bill Patterson at Owasso HS… earned first team All-District 6AI-2 honors, the highest level in the state… had seven touchdown receptions as a senior after hauling in four touchdowns during junior year… averaged 12.3 yards per reception as a junior increasing that average to 18.1 yards per reception as a senior with seven catches over 40 yards…



Jonathan McCoy (Tight End, 6-8, 210, Camden, Ark. / Camden Fairview HS)

Played for coach Jake Monden at Camden Fairview HS earning All-State and All-Conference honors as a senior… caught 22 passes for 410 yards and one touchdown… had two 100-yard receiving games as a senior with a high of 109 yards against Hot Springs Lakeside HS… as a junior caught 12 passes for 214 yards and four touchdowns…



Xander Richards (Wide Receiver, 6-4, 185, Burleson, Texas / Burleson Centennial HS)

Played for coach Kyle Geller at Burleson Centennial HS… helped team advance to the second round of the Texas State playoffs 5A, D2… earned first team All-County honors as a senior… was leading receiver on a primary rushing team finishing season with 22 catches for 355 yards and six touchdowns…



Mario Rodrigues (Long Snapper, 6-1, 220, New Lenox, Ill. / Lincoln-Way Central HS)

Played offensive line and long snapper for coach Jeremy Cordell at Lincoln-Way Central HS… helped lead team to a 7-4 record, advancing to the second round of the IHSA Class 7A state playoffs… had solid camp at Rubio Long Snapping Camp in Illinois… blocked as part of an offensive line that rushed for over 200 yards per game…



Courtney Rowell (Running Back, 6-2, 185, South Bend, Ind. / St. Joseph HS)

Played for coach Bryon Whitten at St. Joseph HS in South Bend, Ind… rushed for 794 yards with four touchdowns as a senior averaging 7.6 yards per carry… versatile back that caught 19 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns while racking up 333 kick return yards… rushed for 452 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior… earned first team All-Northern Indiana Conference North honors as a senior as an all-purpose back…



Jose Sanchez (Offensive Line, 6-4, 280, Chicago, Ill. / Westchester Saint Joseph HS)

Played both offensive tackle and defensive tackle for coach Richard Petroski at Westchester Saint Joseph HS… helped lead team to first IHSA playoff appearance in school history as the team finished with a 7-3 record… can play guard or center at the collegiate level…



Matt Severino (Kicker/Punter, 5-10, 165, Springfield, Ill. / Springfield HS)

Played for coach Roy Gully at Springfield HS… averaged 45.6 yards per kickoff with eight touchbacks… averaged 34.3 yards per punt during high school career with a long punt of 53 yards during junior season… was 5-of-8 on field goals with a long of 43 yards… made 56-of-59 extra point attempts during junior and senior seasons…