Head-on Crash with Semi Kills Springfield Man

ELKHART - A Springfield man died in a crash shortly after midnight Thursday.

According to the Illinois State Police the 32-year-old, who ISP has not yet identified, was going south in the northbound lanes of I-55 near Elkhart.

According to a report from ISP the man was not only going the wrong way, but traveling "at a high rate of speed" before he crashed his pickup head-on with a semi-trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An Ohio man who was driving the semi was not injured. ISP continues their investigation.