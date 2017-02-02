Head-on Crash with Semi Kills Springfield Man

Posted:

ELKHART - A Springfield man died in a crash shortly after midnight Thursday.

According to the Illinois State Police the 32-year-old, who ISP has not yet identified, was going south in the northbound lanes of I-55 near Elkhart.

According to a report from ISP the man was not only going the wrong way, but traveling "at a high rate of speed" before he crashed his pickup head-on with a semi-trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An Ohio man who was driving the semi was not injured.  ISP continues their investigation.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps