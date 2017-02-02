Clinton firefighters walking door-to-door for training equipment donations

CLINTON - The Clinton Fire Department says its annual door-to-door fundraiser will begin on February 2.

Every Tuesday and Thursday during the month of February, Clinton firefighters will walk throughout neighborhoods, collecting donations to help provide more training equipment for the city's fire crews.

Officials say the fire department currently has two shipping containers outfitted with windows, doors, and vent holes for fire ground activities. The Clinton Fire Department hopes to raise enough money to add more containers to the set-up, along with forcible entry and overhaul and ventilation props.

