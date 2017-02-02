Decatur ranks third in world's most affordable housing market survey

DECATUR - Looking for a new home? According to a new Demographia International Housing Affordability survey, Decatur is a great place to look, as it is listed in the top 10 most affordable housing markets in the world.

The survey, which analyzed more than 400 housing markets in nine countries, listed Decatur as tied for third place with Elmira, New York. The selections were made based on a housing market score calculated using median household prices and median household incomes. The lower the market score, the more affordable it is for residents to purchase homes.

The survey shows that Decatur has a median house price of $99,400, and a median household income of $49,100, giving the city a housing market score of 2.0. In comparison, another housing market included in the survey was Hong Kong, which received a score of 18.1.

In response to the survey, Community Marketing Manager for Decatur and Macon County Nicole Bateman said, "We're experiencing major investments that enhance the area's quality of life, and data like that from Deomgraphia reiterates that this is a wonderful and affordable place to live, work, and play."

For the full results of the survey, click here.