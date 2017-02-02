"Anytime Care" to help diagnose, treat minor illnesses from home

ILLINOIS - HSHS Medical Group is offering a new alternative to urgent care and emergency room visits for central Illinois residents needing care minor illnesses and symptoms.

HSHS officials say "Anytime Care" can be accessed through a tablet, smartphone, or computer from the comfort of your home at any hour. When patients access "Anytime Care," they will speak with board-certified medical providers, who can diagnose non-emergency health concerns and prescribe medications as needed.

A visit through Anytime Care costs $29, and the amount of time it takes to be contacted by a medical provider is typically 30 minutes or less. You can access Anytime Care by downloading the Anytime Care app, by visiting anytimecare.com, or by calling (844) 391-4747.