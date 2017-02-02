2-vehicle crash on Route 48 sends 1 to hospital

MACON COUNTY - The Macon County Sheriff's Office is continuing their investigation into a two-vehicle crash that happened Thursday morning.

Deputies say the crash happened near the intersection of Route 48 and Cundiff Road in Whitmore Township at about 8:43 a.m. The vehicle involved in the crash included a truck-tractor semi-trailer and black-colored SUV.

The Macon County Sheriff's Office tells WAND News one person was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries deputies believe to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.