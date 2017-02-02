Salvation Army still taking donations for annual fundraiser

DECATUR – The Salvation Army is just short of reaching their annual goal for the “Tree of Lights.”

To date the organization has raised $458,502.43, which is short of their goal by $11,497.57. Major Wesley Dalberg, Decatur Corps Officer that there is still time to make a donation to help them reach the $470,000 goal.

Money raised goes to help provide food, shelter, clothing and basic needs to people in the community.

Donations will be excepted to reach the goal until Feb. 7. Donations can be made by mail or dropping a check to 229 W. Main Street. You ca also donate online and by phone at 1-800-725-2769.