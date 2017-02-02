1 injured in crash on I-74 near Champaign

CHAMPAIGN – One person was taken to the hospital following a crash on Interstate 74 Thursday.

Illinois State Police say the crash happened at 12:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-74 near the 181-mile marker. That’s between the Prospect Avenue and Neil Street exits.

According to police, a white Pontiac Grand Am was traveling east on the entrance ramp when the driver lost control and went across the lanes and underneath a semi-truck. The car bounced off the semi and rolled over in a ditch.

The driver of the Pontiac was taken to the hospital to be treated. It’s not clear how serious those injuries were. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Police cited the driver with improper lane usage.