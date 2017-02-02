Founder of Paul's Puttin Place dies

DECATUR - Festus Paul, a beloved local figure who started Paul’s Puttin' Place, has died.

Paul served in WWII, fighting in the battle of the bulge and helping to free a German concentration camp. He later became a major figure in Decatur’s music scene, teaching school children, serving with the Decatur Municipal Band, and directing First Presbyterian Church's choir for thirty years.

Paul was also known for the miniature golf course that bore his name.

His son Dennis says his father's passion for it was shared by his entire family.

"One of the things he was most proud of was having his six oldest children mentor under him here as his first job,” said Dennis.

He also says that if Paul’s life should teach one lesson - it's to smile.