New Exhibit Helps Kids With Oral Hygiene

Decatur- Children’s Museum of Illinois has a new exhibit about to open. It's called Healthy Mouth sponsored by Jerger Pediatric Dentistry. Healthy Mouth features an interactive game for children in which they actually climb inside a model mouth to brush sensory teeth with a life-size toothbrush. An adjacent display also explains the techniques of flossing and its benefits to good oral hygiene.

The exhibit will open to the public at 9:30 am on February 14, 2017. Each child will receive a complimentary toothbrush.