New Exhibit Helps Kids With Oral Hygiene

Posted:

Decatur- Children’s Museum of Illinois has a new exhibit about to open.  It's called  Healthy Mouth sponsored by Jerger Pediatric Dentistry.  Healthy Mouth features an interactive game for children in which they actually climb inside a model mouth to brush sensory teeth with a life-size toothbrush.  An adjacent display also explains the techniques of flossing and its benefits to good oral hygiene.

The exhibit will open to the public at 9:30 am on February 14, 2017. Each child will receive a complimentary toothbrush.

