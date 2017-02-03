Former Taylorville star appears on 'Chicago Med'

When the producers of NBC's 'Chicago Med' needed a real-life SWAT team member to appear in an episode that featured a sensitive case at the hospital, they reached out to Illinois State Police.



That led to the department calling the number of a former Taylorville football star, SWAT member Nathan Shanks, who made a cameo in Thursday night's episode. For Shanks, who played at Northwestern after graduating from Taylorville High in 2003, it was his second career appearance on TV -- he also served as an extra in a Chicago Fire episode last year.



Shanks now lives in Springfield and helps out the coaching staff of the Taylorville football team.