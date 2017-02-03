Lincoln runs past Eisenhower; SHG takes down MacArthur

SHG wing Catie Eck's hot shooting helped the Cyclones out to a 22-4 first-quarter lead on MacArthur on Thursday night in Decatur. SHG wing Catie Eck's hot shooting helped the Cyclones out to a 22-4 first-quarter lead on MacArthur on Thursday night in Decatur.

Click the video above to see how a pair of Thursday night Soy City high school games gave fans a taste of the forthcoming 3A IHSA playoffs.

(5)* Lincoln 71, (8) Eisenhower 42
(4) Sacred Heart-Griffin 63, (10) MacArthur 41

*seedings are for upcoming playoffs

