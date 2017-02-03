Fatal fire at Danville veterans' residence claims 1 life

DANVILLE - The Vermilion County Coroner has released the name of a man who died in a Danville house fire Thursday morning.

Danville Public Safety Director Larry Thomason tells WAND News that firefighters were dispatched to a report of a kitchen fire at a home, used to house several veterans, in the 300 block of Park Street at about 11:45 a.m. Crews arriving on scene say a man on a porch at the front of the home was brought away from the fire by firefighters, and firefighters say they were told that everyone was out of the house.

Upon extinguishing the flames, Director Thomason says a man's body was found in a bathroom in the home. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden says the man has been identified as 75-year-old David Singleton.

McFadden says an autopsy will be performed Friday morning. The investigation into the fire and Singleton's death is being handled by the Danville Police Department, Danville Fire Department, Illinois State Fire Marshall, and Vermilion County Coroner's Office.

