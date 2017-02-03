Illinois officials warning residents of more phone scams

ILLINOIS - Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan and Macon County State's Attorney Jay Scott is warning residents of several phone scams making their way through the state.

According to a news release, Attorney General Madigan says she has received an increase in the number of reports of calls in which scammers pose as computer security experts in the hopes of gaining access to your computer, and to potentially download software that could contain viruses.

Madigan adds that the caller claims the victim has a problem on their computer, and gives a toll-free number to help "fix" the problem. If the toll-free number is called, the victim is prompted to allow remote access to their computer, allowing the scammer to access personal information and install malware, viruses, and more.

Additionally, Macon County State's Attorney Jay Scott is warning Macon County residents of the arrival of the "say yes" scam in central Illinois. In these calls, the victim is asked "Can you hear me?" or "Are you the homeowner?" The calls are recorded, and if you answer yes, the scammer will sign you up for a product or service. When payment is later demanded, the recorded "yes" is used to claim that you agreed to the charges, and legal action is then threatened.

If you receive either of these calls, you are encouraged to hang up. If you believe you have fallen victim to either of these scams, you are encouraged to call the Consumer Fraud Hotline at (800) 243-0618 or the Elder Fraud Hotline at (217) 615-7582.