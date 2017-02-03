Urbana police make arrest in October 2016 shooting

URBANA - The Urbana Police Department has arrested one man in connection with an October 25, 2016 shooting in Urbana.

Urbana police say Kendre Leshoure, 26, was arrested in the 2000 block of Vawter Street at about 11:00 a.m. on February 1. Leshoure was wanted on an arrest warrant for aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with an October 25, 2016 shooting, which also took place in the 2000 block of Vawter Street, that left one person injured.

Detectives say Leshoure was also arrested on an unrelated warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Leshoure is being held in the Champaign County Jail. He's due back in court on March 7. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

