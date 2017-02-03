Urbana School District families urged to delete malicious email

URBANA - Students and parents in Urbana School District #116 are being warned by school officials about an email sent from a compromised school email account.

Officials say the email in question was sent from the account swaller@usd116.org, and contains a malicious .pdf attachment. Urbana School District #116 has filed a police report regarding this unauthorized use of the district network.

Students who received the email, opened the attachment, and entered any personal information or a password after clicking on the attachment are asked to go to their school's office to have their school email password reset. Anyone else who received the email, opened the attachment, and entered personal information or passwords are urged to change the password to that email account immediately, and to check other online accounts attached to that email address for unauthorized access.

Anyone who received the email is urged to delete the email without opening the attachment. If you have any questions regarding this incident, you may call (217) 384-3505.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.