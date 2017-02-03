National Wear Red Day to raise awareness of heart disease in women

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health is teaming up with the American Heart Association to encourage residents to raise awareness of heart disease in women by wearing red on February 3.

IDPH officials say residents can show their support during National Wear Red Day by sharing photos of family, friends, and coworkers wearing red on the Department's Facebook page.

The American Heart Association says about 80 percent of heart disease and stroke deaths can be prevented through education and action. Risk factors that could increase your chance of heart disease include high blood cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, being overweight, having a family history of early heart disease, being 55 years of age or older, being physically inactive, and smoking.

