Crash shuts down portion of I-55 Friday morning

SANGAMON COUNTY - Illinois State Police say a two-vehicle crash shut down an exit onto Interstate 55 Southbound Friday morning.

ISP officials say the crash happened on I-55 Southbound at mile post 98 at about 11:56 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a 2007 Hyundai passenger vehicle and a 2015 Volvo truck-tractor semi-trailer were traveling southbound. Troopers say the Hyundai attempted to merge into the right-hand lane, striking the truck-tractor and forcing it off of the road to the right.

Authorities say the truck-tractor struck a guard rail and concrete support pillar before coming to rest in the right lane of traffic, while the Hyundai came to rest on the left shoulder under the I-72/Clear Lake overpass.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation into the crash continues.